RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
RTX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.