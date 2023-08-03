RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Cut to $19.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RXO. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 96,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,020. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in RXO by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 937,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

