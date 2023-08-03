Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RYI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 95,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ryerson will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 204.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 621,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,511.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 461,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 377.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

