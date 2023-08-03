Sabre Insurance Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 3.31 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 143.91 ($1.85). 446,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.40 ($1.89). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,515.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 93 ($1.19) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.12) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

