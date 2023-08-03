Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $3,361,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,281,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,934,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,743 shares of company stock worth $227,061,147 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

