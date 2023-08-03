San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 27.3%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shot up 27.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 274,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 54,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Up 118.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.05.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.