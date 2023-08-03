SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 361,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,871. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $608.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.37.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

