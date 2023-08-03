SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $169.00 to $176.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.27. 252,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,661. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.61.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in SAP by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

