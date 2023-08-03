Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $183.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 567,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,551. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $96.19 and a twelve month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

