Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.37

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 28720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schneider National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schneider National by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.