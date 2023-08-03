Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,504. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

