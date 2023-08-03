Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Raised by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 724,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 281,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,504. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

