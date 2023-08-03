Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

