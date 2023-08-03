SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 9,806.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $31,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 66.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

