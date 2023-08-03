Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,067,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $9.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. 50,913,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,241,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

