Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 513 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 2,292,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.