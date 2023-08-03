Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 173,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,227. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

