Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 370 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $86.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

