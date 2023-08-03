Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Billion Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,825,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,470,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,743 shares of company stock valued at $227,061,147. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

