Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.42 Billion in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,208,000. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $217,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,701,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.7% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $233,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.55. 2,378,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,018. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of -242.60, a PEG ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

