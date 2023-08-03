Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,670,000. Paramount Global makes up approximately 1.4% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,006,000 after buying an additional 414,302 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,400,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after buying an additional 1,251,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Paramount Global by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,261,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,689,000 after buying an additional 2,464,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,914,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,860,836. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PARA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.