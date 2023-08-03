Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,734,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 500,427 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 183,791 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,418,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 372,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

TTI stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $709.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

