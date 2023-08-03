Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,921,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Envestnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,037,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENV traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

