Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.0% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,539,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.08.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $558.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,995. The company has a market cap of $247.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $533.00 and a 200-day moving average of $508.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

