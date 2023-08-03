Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,960 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,259,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $112.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

