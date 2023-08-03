Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.5 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

