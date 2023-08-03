scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 107,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,169. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,171 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $13,314,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

