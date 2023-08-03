Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,239 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,013,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. 1,050,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.