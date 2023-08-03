Sculati Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $159.25. 4,400,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,256. The firm has a market cap of $428.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.71. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

