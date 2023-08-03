Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 583 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 63,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,743 shares of company stock valued at $230,372,097. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CRM traded down $4.95 on Thursday, reaching $215.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

