Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

ORCL traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $114.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,780. The firm has a market cap of $310.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

