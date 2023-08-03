Sculati Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,779 shares of company stock worth $36,385,935. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,853. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

