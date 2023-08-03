Sculati Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 24,821,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,611,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.