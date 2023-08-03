Sculati Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 502,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,857. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.