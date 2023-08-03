Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $244,895,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 878,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

