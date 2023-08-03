Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

