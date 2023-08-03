Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $96.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.57. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.67. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on SHIP

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.