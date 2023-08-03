Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Linde plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Linde in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $13.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.91. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $383.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.51. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

