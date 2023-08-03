Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $787.29 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.
