Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86 to $2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.55 billion to $6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 616,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,279,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,928,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $971,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,011 shares of company stock worth $8,948,306 over the last three months. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 49.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

