Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $89.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,227,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,452,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

