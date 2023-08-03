Senti Biosciences (SNTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, August 4th.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Senti Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.76% and a negative net margin of 1,457.24%. On average, analysts expect Senti Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Senti Biosciences Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNTI opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Institutional Trading of Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Senti Biosciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

