Senti Biosciences (SNTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, August 4th.
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Senti Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.76% and a negative net margin of 1,457.24%. On average, analysts expect Senti Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Senti Biosciences Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNTI opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.77.
Senti Biosciences Company Profile
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
