Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

SEVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 3,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,951. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

