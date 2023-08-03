Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.00

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42.80 ($0.55), with a volume of 17276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.58).

Shearwater Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.28. The company has a market cap of £10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -856.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

