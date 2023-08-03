Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,112 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Shell by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $208.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Shell’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,385.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

