Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,253. The company has a market capitalization of $947.72 million, a PE ratio of -171.45 and a beta of 0.73. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,327,000 after acquiring an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,063,000 after acquiring an additional 130,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $22,186,000. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 98,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

