Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $59.23. 21,212,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,766,721. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

