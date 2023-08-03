Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $77.00 at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.10. 28,003,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,812,711. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.