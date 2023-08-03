Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.67. 10,994,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,690,900. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

