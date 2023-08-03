Shopify Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 135,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12% compared to the average volume of 120,368 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shopify Stock Down 4.5 %

SHOP traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $59.59. 18,533,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,743,201. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

